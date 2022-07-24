Enough talk

This letter refers to the news story ‘Punjab govt brazenly violated SC's orders, election rules to rig polls: Imran Khan’ (July 17, 2022). Imran Khan’s victory in the Punjab by-elections clearly proved all the accusations the PTI leader was hurling at the other parties and the institutions were wrong and baseless.

If he continues this behaviour and does not try to resolve the issues faced by Pakistanis, his seemingly imminent second stint in power might be even more ineffectual than the first. The PTI must realize that only good governance will vindicate their rhetoric in the eyes of the public.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada