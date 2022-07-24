Deficit reduction

Pakistan’s trade deficit is growing at an unsustainable rate, propelled by the highest-ever increase in oil prices in the global market and our overdependence on imports. Most experts agree that there is little reason to be optimistic about the economy going forward.

The country needs to urgently reduce its import bill. The import of all non-essential consumer goods should be banned to preserve our foreign exchange holdings and external loans should be allocated only for projects or economic activities that will lead to job creation. Furthermore, we should help further the development of the IT sector in order to attract more foreign investment.

Jhangir Kakar

Zhob