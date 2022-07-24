Smouldering residue

This is the season when farmers resort to burning crop residue. This practice is blamed for causing smog, resulting in extreme difficulties in neighbouring areas. The smog causes low visibility on the roads, which increases the risk of accidents.
The relevant authorities must help the farmers find safer alternatives to burning residue.
Mobarak Faryad
Khuzdar Wadh
