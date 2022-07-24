Deadly highways

Recently, over 20 people were killed when a bus bound for Quetta fell into a ravine, killing 20 passengers and injuring another 10; according to reports. There is no house in Balochistan today where one of the family members has not been involved in a road accident. The annual death toll from these accidents is reaching alarming levels.
When will the provincial government deal with this issue? I urge the people of Balochistan to raise their voices and demand better enforcement of road safety regulations and that more work be done on the highways and roads of Balochistan.
Muhammad Amin
Kech
