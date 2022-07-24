PTI stumped

The former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan has urged his workers and supporters to register their protests against the election of Hamza Shehbaz over Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM. According to reports, Hamza Shehbaz was declared the winner of the CM election despite winning less votes than his rival after 10 votes of the PML-Q were rejected on the basis of a letter from the party head, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Imran will once again claim that there is no concept of democracy in our country at all and he will continue protesting against the coalition government. He has asked the entire nation to support him by joining peaceful protests for democracy and the rule of law. We can only wait and see what Imran does for the country if he ever returns to power.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat