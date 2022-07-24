LAHORE: Currently there is a break in growth. Growth from now on should be aimed at redistributing the benefits more towards the poor. All general subsidies like the ones on wheat flour and power consumers should be immediately replaced with targeted subsidies.

Economic turmoil we are facing is due to the failure of the fiscal policies of successive governments.

State is borrowing heavily from domestic sources as the foreign funds remain elusive.

When you borrow domestically, it is monetised as capital cost of sovereign debt at zero. High interest rates and inflation are the outcome of this fiscal borrowing.

This government has taken some painful decisions to put the economy on a sustainable growth path, but many actions impacting vested interests have not yet been taken.

No one should expect full turn around immediately.

First, the government should ensure that the overall deficit does not exceed 5 percent of the GDP. The Public Sector Development Programme should have ensured allocation of 3 percent of GDP and there should be no cut during the financial year under this head.

To make up for infrastructure deficiencies some projects equivalent in value of at least 1 percent of the GSP should be executed through public-private partnership in the most transparent way.

Priority should be given to education, health, and drinking water supply. All new recruitments should be immediately banned except for teachers and health care staff.

Growth policy is planned according to the prevailing economic situation. Currently, we need a pro-poor development plan under which wealth created through growth is distributed fairly.

For now, inflation is high and there is no way that interest rates can be lowered. Chances of reduction in unproductive wasteful expenditure in an election year are also low. Growth under current circumstances would improve gradually.

High interest rates are a boon for the banks that happily give credit to the government at Karachi InterBank Overnight Rate (KIBOR) plus two percent without any risk of default.

Since the government is squeezed of funds for even its general non-development expenditures, it axes the development expenditure. Development expenditure is in fact an investment that stimulates growth.

In the absence of development, the infrastructure instead of being upgraded deteriorates.

The growth first stagnates and then retards.

There should be targeted power subsidies. The government has identified 6 million poor families through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

All consumers should pay the full electricity bill without any subsidy and the poor should get the power subsidy through BISP. Industrial consumers should be preferred over other consumers to keep the wheel of the employment generating manufacturing sector moving.

The inability of the state to spare funds for the energy sector is playing havoc with our industries. The exporters have orders in hand which they cannot execute because of scarcity of gas and power.

It is more due to mismanagement than real shortages. Power distribution companies continue to post heavy line losses, which are subsidised by the state.

Revenue losses due to non-collection of bills are as high as line losses.

The defaulters continue to enjoy electric supply. The subsidy meant for the poor is distributed to all segments of society. But all this needs to change now to make the system more efficient, reliable and better adapted to the changing environment.