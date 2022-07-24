Gold up Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs146,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs772 to Rs125,429.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,728 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.

Jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs2,500 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.