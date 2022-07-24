Gold up Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs146,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs772 to Rs125,429.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,728 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60.
Jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs2,500 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK: The global economy looks increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as the...
LAHORE: Currently there is a break in growth. Growth from now on should be aimed at redistributing the benefits more...
BEIJING: Pakistan’s ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will play a...
KARACHI: Cotton prices heavily fluctuated during outgoing week with an unusual increase of Rs3,500 per maund in...
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Law has termed the Hubco undertaking provided to transfer control of Eni Pakistan to Prime...
Political standoff in Punjab is likely to be an obstacle next week, but some investors expect company earnings and...
Comments