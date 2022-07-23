Tariq Huda appointed KPT chairman

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda has been appointed Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The federal cabinet approved the repatriation of the erstwhile Chairman, KPT, Nadir Mumtaz Warraich, and granted additional charge to Syed Sayadian Raza Zaidi, IRS (BPS-21) presently posted as DG (Ports & Shipping), Ministry of Maritime Affairs, for an initial period of three months or till the posting of regular incumbent.