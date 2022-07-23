Putin phones Saudi Crown Prince after Joe Biden’s visit

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday.

Both the leaders discussed a host of issues, including bilateral relations between their countries and ways to develop them in various fields, the kingdom’s news agency SPA has reported. The two leaders also touched on the most prominent regional and international developments and efforts exerted to achieve security and stability, the agency added. Russian sources, however, also revealed that the conversation also addressed the global oil market. “The current situation in the world oil market was considered in detail. The importance of further coordination within the framework of OPEC+ was emphasised,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

“It was noted with satisfaction that the countries participating in this format are consistently fulfilling their obligations in order to maintain the necessary balance and stability in the global energy market.”

OPEC+ brings together the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with other producers led by Russia. The telephone call came six days after US President Joe Biden visited the prince in Saudi Arabia and underlined the importance of the kingdom for both the White House and Kremlin. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said oil was not discussed at a US-Arab summit on Saturday, and OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary. Biden wants the Saudis to increase production in a bid to bring down the fuel prices, which have caused an unprecedented inflation in the US and Europe.