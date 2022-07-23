Faisal Shahkar new Punjab IGP

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Inspector General Faisal Shahkar replaced Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali on Friday. According to sources, Rao Sardar Ali had told the Establishment Division that he did not want to serve as an IGP further. Keeping in view his request, the Establishment Division issued a notification regarding his transfer and posting as Railways IGP vice Faisal Shahkar.
