Body of missing boy found from cotton field

SUKKUR: A body of a missing boy has been found from the cotton field of a private farmhouse in Khairpur district on Friday. Reports said three days ago a six-year-old boy Ismail Kalihoro s/o Muhammad Umar, resident of Pir Mangio, was mysteriously missed from Civil Hospital Khairpur, when he was visiting the government healthcare with his ailing sister. The parents of the missing child had been protesting for victim’s mysterious disappearance and demanded to recover the child safely. Meanwhile, on Friday, a body of a child was found from the cotton field of Zamir Mangi’s farmhouse near Luqman of Khairpur.
