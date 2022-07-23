PFUJ elects office-bearers

LAHORE: Afzal Butt was elected president and Arshad Ansari secretary general of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists unopposed. A 3-day Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists biennial delegates meeting (BDM) was attended by a large number of journalists from all over the country. The delegates demanded right of association which is their basic right, underlined missing service structure that doesn’t allow journalists to realise their potential, pointed out absence of law for electronic media reporters, suggested legislation and worker appreciation awards among other things. Media people in small cities said they faced large-scale retrenchment and huge pay cuts.