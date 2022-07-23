In line with amended NAB Act: Bureau refrains from disclosing accused’s details

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau discussed various inquiries and investigations in detail but refrained disclosing the accused’s details to media as per amended NAB Act.
The meeting of the executive board was presided over by Acting Chairman Zahir Shah at NAB Headquarters on Friday and attended by Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations NAB Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig and other senior officers.
According to official announcement, various inquiries and investigations were discussed in details and decisions were taken about each case in accordance with merit, transparency and law. The members of the executive board carefully reviewed various cases and decided to take further relevant legal action. The bureau authorises various inquiries and investigations against the accused persons on alleged allegations; however, they are not final and the bureau obtains point of view of the accused persons to ensure justice as per law, read the notification issued by NAB.
