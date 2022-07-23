We were out to save country but got pushed to bypolls: Saad

LAHORE: Federal Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on on Friday that they had taken difficult decisions to save the country and then were pushed to by-elections.”

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said oil prices were not increased to benefit the PMLN but to save the country from economic crisis. Today there would be a contest between the vote raptors and the defenders of democracy in Punjab. People were being misled by Imran Khan. The PMLN would remain intact with its alliance whatever the result was. The appointment of NAB chairman was done after consultations with the opposition and no one could point finger at the personality of the new NAB chairman.

Criticising Imran Khan, he said he questioned the army why they were neutral. Saad said if the establishment should not remain neutral. “Your stomach is churning now, we have accepted defeat in the by-elections,” he said and added: “We knew that the establishment was neutral. If the institutions are neutral, let them remain neutral. According to the Constitution, every institution has its limits. If the institutions are neutral, Imran will be suffering.”

He said it did not matter if Imran stayed in Lahore for seven days. The behaviour of Imran and his colleagues was hypocritical. The interpretation of 63-A was against the requirements of justice and the Constitution. The petition to review Article 63-A should be heard by the full court. He said Pakistan would be divided into three parts like Sri Lanka as Imran and his evil companions had created political instability in the country. Imran wanted to make Pakistan Sri Lanka, he claimed and added Imran wanted the heads of all the institutions to follow his will, but this would not happen. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should decide the PTI foreign funding case as soon as possible.

Over a question of change of the IGP Punjab, he said the federal cabinet had approved the decision. He warned that nothing could be done in Punjab without the PMLN because it was the biggest party of the province. “We will try our best not to make Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister and our position on this is clear.” To another question, he denied speaking with Moonis Elahi on phone.

Reacting to a statement of Imran Khan that he will stay in Lahore for two days, he said Imran should stay in Lahore for five days instead of two days. Imran wanted to take control of all the institutions of the country, he repeated.