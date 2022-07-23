Sindh govt introduces automated system for payment of salaries, pensions to local council employees

KARACHI: Sindh has become the first province to introduce the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) at the local council level to automate the accounting and finance management process across Sindh’s municipal agencies.

It was announced by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad while witnessing the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad, Sindh local government, and the finance department.

The CM said that there were over 60,000 employees of the local councils in the province. After the introduction of the IFMIS, the provincial government would be able to disburse salaries and pensions directly into the bank accounts of the employees without delay. The system would enable the local councils to produce real-time and flexible reporting, and track and trace the funds at each spending unit level. “The new system shall bring added transparency and accountability at the local council level,” he said.

Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, and Director General Management Information System Mohammad Umar signed the MOU. In the first phase, the new system would be introduced in Karachi.