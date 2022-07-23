 
July 23, 2022
McIlroy to play at BMW PGA Championship

By AFP
July 23, 2022

LONDON: Rory McIlroy has signed up to play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth for the first time in three years in a boost to the DP World Tour during golf´s civil war.

A clutch of major winners have signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series but McIlroy, the world number three, has been a vocal critic of the rebel circuit.

