McIlroy to play at BMW PGA Championship

LONDON: Rory McIlroy has signed up to play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth for the first time in three years in a boost to the DP World Tour during golf´s civil war.
A clutch of major winners have signed up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series but McIlroy, the world number three, has been a vocal critic of the rebel circuit.
LONDON: Germany remain on course for a ninth women’s European Championship title but were made to work hard for a...
EUGENE: Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday,...
RABAT: Sadio Mane was crowned African Player of the Year in Rabat on Thursday night for the second time.The Senegal...
LONDON: Europe and the United States will lock horns at the Ryder Cup next year but the tournament could be a pale...
LE CASTELLET, France: Lewis Hamilton ranks Fernando Alonso as the toughest and fastest rival he has faced in his...
ISLAMABAD: Idrees Khan and Mazhar Abbas won their respective categories in the 15th Korean Ambassador National...
