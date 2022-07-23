We are targetting CWG semifinals, says Sameer

KARACHI: Pakistan’s target at the Commonwealth Games would be to qualify for the semifinals, said Olympian Sameer Hussain, who has been appointed the manager of the national hockey team.

“Our pool is tough with Australia, New Zealand, Scotland and South Africa. All these are among the top-ranked sides in the world,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday from Lahore.

Ajmal Lodhi was earlier appointed as the manager for Commonwealth Games, but due to illness of his son he would not go with the national hockey team to Birmingham.

Sameer had earlier been the coach of the team.

“We did not play big international hockey competitions due to Covid-19 and some other reasons due to which our players lacked international hockey exposure, but now the situation is gradually improving and international hockey events are coming fast for the Greenshirts. It is a chance for us to improve our performance and our ranking in the world,” he added.

Sameer pointed out that Pakistan had not played against Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, and South Africa for a long time. “So we cannot predict anything right now but seeing videos of their matches in other competitions we have noted their game strategies and game plan and worked out in the training camp with our players how to tackle them in the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“The Commonwealth Games is one of the toughest tournaments for this young team.

But it will be great for us to compete against strong teams. We desperately needed such events. Our players will get experience of international hockey and improve their standard,” Sameer said.

Sameer knows the abilities, temperament, skills and weaknesses of the players as he has been associated with the team for quite some time. “We are not depending too heavily on penalty corners.

We are working hard with all our strikers and we hope that our forward line will prove its talent and score goals in all matches,” he said.

He added that Mubashir, Rizwan, Rana Waheed, and Hanan had the ability to turn the table on any strong team.

It may be mentioned here that Sameer has a long association with Pakistan hockey team as a coach and trainer.

He was the assistant coach of Pakistan sliver medal-winning team in Champions Trophy 2014. He also trained the Greenshirts for 2014 Asian Games where Pakistan claimed the silver medal.

Sameer has coached boys in several other international events where the team won either silver or bronze medal, including Asia Cup Indoor 2010, and 4-nation tournament in Australia.