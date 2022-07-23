Biden condition has ‘improved’ since Covid diagnosis

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s symptoms "have improved" and his key vital signs including blood pressure remain normal, his White House physician said on Friday a day after the 79-year-old US leader tested positive for Covid.

Isolating at the White House, Biden has posted on social media several times since his diagnosis that he is feeling "good" and continuing to perform his presidential duties. "His symptoms have improved," doctor Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to the White House press secretary.

Although Biden was continuing to experience a runny nose, cough and fatigue, his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation "remain entirely normal," according to O’Connor.

While his temperature rose slightly Thursday night to 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 Celsius), Biden was treated with acetaminophen and his temperature has since remained normal, the physician said. "The president is tolerating treatment well," including the antiviral pill Paxlovid, used to minimize the severity of Covid-19.

The highly-transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant is currently fueling a new Covid wave in the United States -- where hospitalizations have doubled in recent months. While Biden is reported to be in good general health, as the oldest US president ever elected his age heightens concern over the impact of Covid.

Facing a punishing workload, Biden -- like other presidents before him -- had been showing the strain in recent months: his walk is stiffer, his hair thinner, and his speech less fluent than when he took office.