Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON: A federal jury found Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.

Bannon, who led Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to testify about the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges. Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count. Sentencing will be at a later date.