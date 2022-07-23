 
Saturday July 23, 2022
Poland to buy South Korean tanks, planes

By AFP
July 23, 2022

WARSAW: Poland, a Nato member bordering Ukraine, will buy tanks, howitzers and fighter planes from South Korea, the government said Friday as Warsaw shores up its defences. "Next week, we are signing deals," Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted. The deal includes 48 FA-50 light combat fighter jets, 180 K2 "Black Panther" tanks and an undefined number of K9 howitzers, Blaszczak said, quoted by wPolityce website.

