Militia clashes in Libyan capital kill 13

TRIPOLI: At least 13 people were killed overnight on Thursday-Friday in heavy clashes between militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli, emergency services said.

Updating an earlier toll, emergency services told Al-Ahrar television a child was among the 13 dead and that 25 other people -- including civilians -- were wounded, several of them seriously. Tensions have been rising for months as two prime ministers vie for power in the North African country.