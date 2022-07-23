Militia clashes in Libyan capital kill 13

TRIPOLI: At least 13 people were killed overnight on Thursday-Friday in heavy clashes between militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli, emergency services said.
Updating an earlier toll, emergency services told Al-Ahrar television a child was among the 13 dead and that 25 other people -- including civilians -- were wounded, several of them seriously. Tensions have been rising for months as two prime ministers vie for power in the North African country.
WASHINGTON: As early as 7,400 years ago, Siberian dogs had evolved to be far smaller than wolves, making them more...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s symptoms "have improved" and his key vital signs including blood pressure remain...
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation’s European office on Friday said the heatwave baking Europe has caused...
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday signed off on another $270 million in military aid to Ukraine including four...
WASHINGTON: A federal jury found Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday...
WASHINGTON: The US aid chief will visit India next week for talks on global food shortages, her agency announced on...
Comments