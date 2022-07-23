US citizen detained in Myanmar

YANGON: An American citizen is being wrongfully detained in junta-ruled Myanmar, a US embassy spokesperson told AFP on Friday.

"We are aware of the wrongful detention of a US citizen in Burma," the spokesperson told AFP, using the country’s former name. The US has led Western criticism of the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government last year and slapped sanctions on top-ranking members of the junta and military-linked companies.