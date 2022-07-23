UK’s Tories vaunt diversity in race for next PM

LONDON: A political party whose membership skews white and male will decide in the coming weeks between an ethnic Indian and a woman to be its new leader, and hence Britain’s next prime minister.

The Conservative runoff between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss means that Boris Johnson’s successor in 10 Downing Street will represent a visible, and possibly historic, change. "Thirteen out of 15 prime ministers since the war have been white men, but it’s no longer the inevitable norm," Sunder Katwala, director of the research group British Future, told AFP. "It’s not even that much of a surprise that the next leader will be different."

Foreign Secretary Truss, 46, would be only the third woman prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, who were both also Conservative. Ex-finance minister Sunak, an observant Hindu, would be truly breaking new ground as the first prime minister of colour, ruling a country that itself once ruled a quarter of the world’s population, including India.

But for ethnic minorities, Katwala argued, "they’re going to be voting just like everyone else on tax, the economy, Brexit". "They remain sceptical of the Conservative agenda, despite the new diversity at the top," he added, noting the Tories’ treatment under May of legal "Windrush" migrants from the Caribbean.

Superficially at least, the ascent of Sunak and other frontbench Tories of colour suggests a country more at ease with its multicultural identity today, following post-war immigration from Britain’s old empire.

Sunak, 42, has commented previously on the racist insults he and his younger siblings suffered growing up in the southern English city of Southampton. "It stings in a way that very few other things have," he told Sky News in June 2020.

"But that’s not something that has happened to me for a long time," Sunak added, saying that Britain had made "enormous progress" since then. However, as Tory members prepare to elect their new leader by September 5, racially charged attacks have circulated on social media after controversy over his family’s wealth and tax affairs.

And some Truss supporters say it is sexist to comment on her appearance, with one widely shared meme showing a photo montage of various occasions on which she has posed in similar clothes or settings to Thatcher.

Truss on Thursday called the comparisons "frustrating", insisting: "I am my own person." In 1968, Tory MP Enoch Powell predicted racial civil war in an inflammatory address that came to be known as the "rivers of blood" speech.

Polling at the time suggested a large majority of white Britons supported him. The centre-left Labour party continues to enjoy a hold over most minority voters. However, it is an "embarrassment" that Labour, alone among the UK’s major political parties, has yet to elect a permanent woman leader, Katwala said.