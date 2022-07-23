Bureaucratistan

Societies and nations move forward through science, technology and innovation. But Pakistan appears to be becoming a nation of bureaucrats; joining the civil service is the greatest aspiration of many of our young people. Despite our prodigious annual production of bureaucrats, our economy and law and order situation are only getting worse. If more bureaucrats were the solution to our problems then we would not be in our current predicament. We need to change our priorities. We should encourage our brightest graduates to pursue a career in science and technology instead of the civil service.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu