Cursed with charisma

This letter refers to the article ‘The way to the future’ (July 21, 2022) by Kamila Hyat. The writer suggests that what the country needs is a charismatic leader who, starting at the grassroots level, could put the country firmly on the path to progress. In our history, we have had two main 'charismatic' leaders, with both having massive egos and a lust for power at any cost. Of the two, the former at least made a start towards nuclear capability, our only defence against a much bigger India.

However, the latter abandoned his ideology and seems to use his charisma only to cause widespread disruption, hoping this will bring him back to power; which he thoroughly enjoys and sees as an end in itself. Our only sensible and practical option is to rid the two major parties of their corrupt leadership and replace them with more competent and honest people.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi