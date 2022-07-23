Trans rights

Despite the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, the transgender community continues to be marginalized in Pakistan. Members of this community often struggle to secure employment and are forced to make a living in the grey economy.

Recently, the Sindh Assembly passed a law introducing a 0.5 per cent transgender quota in public service jobs. All other provinces need to add a transgender quota in jobs for the betterment of the transgender community.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana