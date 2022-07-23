Solarisation of govt offices

ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, federal secretary ministry of Housing and Works chaired a meeting on Solarisation of government office buildings on Friday to discuss preparation of short-term plan for shifting of the government offices to solar energy.

The meeting also discussed preparation of plan for shifting the small consumers to solar energy through subsidy or concessional loans.

Shallwani was of the view that solarisation of government office buildings could bring manifold advantages.