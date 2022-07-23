Solarisation of govt offices

ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, federal secretary ministry of Housing and Works chaired a meeting on Solarisation of government office buildings on Friday to discuss preparation of short-term plan for shifting of the government offices to solar energy.
The meeting also discussed preparation of plan for shifting the small consumers to solar energy through subsidy or concessional loans.
Shallwani was of the view that solarisation of government office buildings could bring manifold advantages.
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud on Friday said the government was focusing...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued microfinance license to a newly established...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has amended rules for approval of directors and chief...
ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan , upon recommendation of the government, has appointed 8 members of its Board of...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh...
Ag AFPHarare: Zimbabwe will next week introduce a gold coin aimed at battling a resurgence in inflation and easing the...
Comments