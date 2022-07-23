SECP grants license to SAFCO

ISLAMABAD: The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued microfinance license to a newly established non-banking microfinance company SAFCO Microfinance Company (Private) Limited (SMCL), it said on Friday.

After license, SMCL will work as entity for benefits of its shareholders along with its clients. The company will be able to pay dividends to its shareholders, opening multiple avenues for new local and foreign investments and leverage the competitive interest rates from lenders to expand its operating and financial outreach.

SMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of SAFCO Support Foundation (SSF), one of the leading microfinance institutions engaged in providing microfinance services to low-income marginalised segment of the society.

The initiative would encourage companies engaged in microfinance business under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017, operating as ‘not for profit’ structure to transform into ‘for profit’ structure under linear regulatory structure facilitating the entities to take potential benefits of large capital base, expand financial services, and improve efficiency through improved governance and economy of sales.