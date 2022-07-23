Gold gains Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,400 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs772 to Rs124,657.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $42 to $1,724 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,580 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,354.60. Jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.