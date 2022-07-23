Pessimism to stay…

LAHORE: Pessimism and optimism in Pakistan are dependent on the run of events. Increase in international inflows make people optimistic and break in dollar inflows give rise to pessimism. However, in both cases the long-term outlook is pessimistic as we borrow for consumption.

In fact, we have gone much above that and now borrow even to service our foreign loans. If this situation persists, the economic outlook would remain negative.

We must curtail our expenses. There should be a freeze on government expenses after a cut of 25 percent for a period of five years.

Government during this period must double its tax revenues to be able to boot all its expenses.

Some thinking in this regard is developing in the ruling elite.

Federal Minister Khawaja Asif has asked the government to reduce the perks and privileges of the bureaucracy. There is a need to reduce these expenses of the ministers as well.

Convention of providing new furniture and home appliances on appointment as minister must be banned. Purchase of new vehicles should be stopped.

The practice of visiting the home constituency in the name of official work must be stopped.

It looks strange that the ministers, or the prime minister have official engagements every week in the city from where they were elected, while they do not visit other areas even during their entire tenure. This wasteful expenditure must stop.

Putting up of banners in the cities with photographs of the chief executive of the country or the province must also be banned. Subsidies should not be named after the leaders of the ruling party.

These expenses are borne by the government of Pakistan or the province. Leaders, both from opposition and the ruling

party must not only bear the expenses of the flexes but pay the prescribed rent to the municipal government for using its space for publicity.

The free hoisting of b anners must be stopped.

Political leadership on both sides of the political divide has no right to block or conjunction the roads during their rallies or public meetings.

They may after obtaining permission limit the rallies to one lane of the road and should ensure that crossroads remain functional.

All the vehicles of the violators must be impounded and released after a very heavy fine. The present practice of blocking the path of processions through containers is expensive and causes problems for businesses. This writ of government must be endorsed by the superior courts.

Democratic right to protest must not compromise the right of the citizens to move about freely.

The rule must apply uniformly both on government and opposition protests. The use of force must be allowed if anyone violates law.

The government and the courts must ensure that Pakistan does not become a banana republic.

The stay orders are promptly granted but not taken over for regular hearings so promptly.

This gives undue advantage to the party that did wrong. This practice must stop. Prompt decisions would pave way for better governance.

Those filing petitions to delay any decision or process must be heavily fined. In case the government is at fault, a penalty should be imposed on concerned officials and not the state. Pessimism would turn into optimism if rule of law prevails in the country.