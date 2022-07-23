Stocks rise on bargain hunting but politics cap gains

Stocks rose on Friday as investors scooped up beaten-down equities, although gains were limited by caution ahead of Punjab’s chief minister’s election later in the day.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained by 245.55 points or 0.62 percent to close at 40,077.30 points. The highest index of the day remained at 40,181.70 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,540.75 points. KSE-30 index also increased by 89.44 points or 0.59 percent to close at 15,211.16 points.

Traded shares increased by 14 million shares to 171.270 million shares from 157.992 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs4.735 billion from Rs4.283 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs4.283 trillion from Rs6.708 trillion. Out of 317 companies active in the session, 226 closed in green, 72 in red while 19 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-market note said the market witnessed a bearish momentum during the first session due to inflationary and political concerns. “However, the bulls made a comeback in the second session for value hunting across the board. “Mainboard volumes continued to remain dull although decent volumes were observed in the 3rd tier stocks.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertiliser (+83.2 points), technology (+70.5 points), chemical (+30.2 points), E&P’s (+27.6 points) and cement (+26.9 points).

Dealers said stocks showed recovery in the earnings season rally at PSX as investors weigh strong data on $271 million FDIs in June and easing some political noise. Post-IMF staff-level agreement to release IMF tranche next month, reports of a surge in textile group exports in FY22 and slump in global crude oil prices likely reducing economic crises also helped bullish close.

Analyst Waqar Iqbal at JS Research said the index witnessed a positive session. “Going forward, we recommend investors to stay cautious and avail the current downside as a buying opportunity in blue chip stocks,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs500 to Rs10,450 per share, followed by Allawasaya Tex, which increased by Rs218.95 to Rs3,138.32 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Mehmood Tex., which fell by Rs35.09 to Rs570.01 per share, followed by Sunrays Textile, which decreased by Rs16.26 to Rs200.63 per share.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange, as the index traded between an intraday high of 349 points and an intraday low of 291 points to close at the 40,077 level finally. “Major contribution to the index came from SYS, ENGRO, EFERT, OGDC & TRG, as they cumulatively added 139 points to the index. On the flip side SNGP, HBL, UBL, LUCK & MCB lost value to weigh down on the Index by -112 points,” he said.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 19.981 million shares that dropped by one paisa to Rs1.20 per share. It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 18.963 million shares that increased by Rs1.05 to Rs17.77 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TPL Properties, Fauji Fert Bin, Cnergyico PK, Pak Refinery, Cordoba Logist, Sui North Gas XD, Fauji Foods Ltd and Ghani Glo Hol.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 70.439 million shares from 50.764 million shares.