Man beats wife to death ‘for giving birth to daughter’

A man allegedly killed his wife for giving birth to a baby girl in Mauripur’s Bengali Para onFriday.
Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where she was identified as 30-year-old Kiran, wife of Amir. According to Mauripur SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai, the suspect, who himself is a drug addict, tortured his wife to death after giving her drugs, and escaped the scene after committing the crime. The officer said the deceased was a mother of four children and her husband was furious after she gave birth to a baby girl three days ago. The police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspect.
Opposition political parties on Friday continued their protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan for...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government was against the postponement of the second phase of...
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan, the advocate general Sindh and...
SummerscapeThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
What fun would it be if an open house is organised at the Karachi Grammar School this year, and former students are...
Police have registered a case against an officer of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department for allegedly kidnapping...
Comments