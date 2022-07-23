Man beats wife to death ‘for giving birth to daughter’

A man allegedly killed his wife for giving birth to a baby girl in Mauripur’s Bengali Para onFriday.

Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy where she was identified as 30-year-old Kiran, wife of Amir. According to Mauripur SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai, the suspect, who himself is a drug addict, tortured his wife to death after giving her drugs, and escaped the scene after committing the crime. The officer said the deceased was a mother of four children and her husband was furious after she gave birth to a baby girl three days ago. The police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspect.