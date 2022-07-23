University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has appointed Dr Umair Rasheed, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the Department of Neuroradiology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) as Adjunct Professor UHS for the academic year 2022-23. According to a press release, notification has also been issued in this regard. Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar congratulated Dr Umair Rasheed Chaudhry on appointment as Adjunct Professor UHS and called it an honour for LGH.