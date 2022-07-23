LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council held a musical event titled ‘Sham-e-Ghazal’ at Alhamra Cultural Complex with famous singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan.

The number of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan’s fans could be gauged from the massive presence of enthusiasts in Alhamra Cultural Complex hall. Ustad Hamid Ali Khan appreciated the efforts and services of Alhamra Arts Council for the promotion of classical music especially Ghazal. Ghazal has a special place in the music world and Alhamra has always kept this art alive. As Ustad Hamid received great applause and captivated the hearts of the audience by singing the famous Ghazals including "Chamki Kiran", "Honton pe kabhi un ke mera naam", "Aap ki yaad aati rahi raat bhar" and others. Participants praised the efforts of Alhamra and said that this kind of programme should be organised every week.