LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council held a musical event titled ‘Sham-e-Ghazal’ at Alhamra Cultural Complex with famous singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan.
The number of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan’s fans could be gauged from the massive presence of enthusiasts in Alhamra Cultural Complex hall. Ustad Hamid Ali Khan appreciated the efforts and services of Alhamra Arts Council for the promotion of classical music especially Ghazal. Ghazal has a special place in the music world and Alhamra has always kept this art alive. As Ustad Hamid received great applause and captivated the hearts of the audience by singing the famous Ghazals including "Chamki Kiran", "Honton pe kabhi un ke mera naam", "Aap ki yaad aati rahi raat bhar" and others. Participants praised the efforts of Alhamra and said that this kind of programme should be organised every week.
University of Health Sciences Lahore has appointed Dr Umair Rasheed, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of a famous confectionery unit for using expired ingredients...
LAHORE:A five-day training course on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized & Flavored Milk’ was concluded at the...
LAHORE:Punjab University library Friday organised an introductory programme on two books. According to details, the...
LAHORE:The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited hosted a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired...
LAHORE:Punjab Labour Department has been taking measures to implement ILO Conventions, agreement with UNO and European...
Comments