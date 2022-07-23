Violation of food safety SOPs: PFA stops production of confectionery unit

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous confectionery unit for using expired ingredients in the preparation of sweets.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on Friday informed that a PFA team raided a sweets and bakery-manufacturing unit and caught the workers red-handed producing sweets with expired loose colours and insect-infested semolina. The team also witnessed the worst condition of hygiene during the raid. He said that PFA imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) on sweets production unit for failing to meet the food safety standard and hygiene SOPs defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers. The provincial food regulatory body will close all those food businesses involved in the preparation of adulterated food, he said.