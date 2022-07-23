Milk training course ends

LAHORE:A five-day training course on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized & Flavored Milk’ was concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday.
UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and DG Production Livestock Department Dr Nadeem Badar co-chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants. As many as 16 participants from dairy industry, farmers, veterinarian and graduate students attended the training.
University of Health Sciences Lahore has appointed Dr Umair Rasheed, Consultant Neurologist and Head of the...
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council held a musical event titled ‘Sham-e-Ghazal’ at Alhamra Cultural Complex with famous...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of a famous confectionery unit for using expired ingredients...
LAHORE:Punjab University library Friday organised an introductory programme on two books. According to details, the...
LAHORE:The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited hosted a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired...
LAHORE:Punjab Labour Department has been taking measures to implement ILO Conventions, agreement with UNO and European...
Comments