Milk training course ends

LAHORE:A five-day training course on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized & Flavored Milk’ was concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and DG Production Livestock Department Dr Nadeem Badar co-chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants. As many as 16 participants from dairy industry, farmers, veterinarian and graduate students attended the training.