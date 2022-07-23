Farewell ceremony for NTDC Chief Engineer

LAHORE:The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) hosted a farewell ceremony in the honour of retired Chief Engineer M Sakhawat here at Wapda House on Friday.

MD NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan chaired the ceremony. MD NTDC expressed best wishes for the retired officer and paid tributes for his services rendered for the department. He also presented a shield, gift and cheque of dues to him. M Sakhawat also thanked NTDC management for arranging a great farewell ceremony. The General Managers, Chief Engineers and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.