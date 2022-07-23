‘Outdated labour laws being amended’

LAHORE:Punjab Labour Department has been taking measures to implement ILO Conventions, agreement with UNO and European Union to amend outdated labour laws in conformity with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Secretary Labour Department Punjab Liaqat Ali Chattha expressed these views while addressing a Labour Conference at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here Friday, a press release issued by Bakhtiar Labour Hall said.

He said there is dire need to ensure workers’ safety and health at work place, implementation of the law of wages and elimination of abuse of child labour and forced labour. He said women workers demand equal wage for equal work and there is need to ensure that and to promote mutual social dialogue between the workers and management.

He said that three lakh workers have benefitted from social security law while the government aims to reach out to 10 lakh workers this financial year. The department has been providing free education facilities up to post graduation level to thousands of children of industrial workers, he said.