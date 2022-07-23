Hamza orders inquiry into death of three kids in rain

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed regret over the death of three children who drowned in rainwater in Narowal.

While expressing his condolences on Friday, Chief Minister asked for a report from the Commissioner Gujranwala Division about the tragic incident. Hamza has ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident. CM said that the families of the deceased children were in grief and we are with them in this hour of grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to give patience to the bereaved families of the deceased children. Meanwhile, in another statement Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan's first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2 peak. The CM congratulated her adding that the nation was proud of her. “You have made the country proud by climbing K2 head,” he said. The nation was proud of talented women like Samina Baig who were an asset to Pakistan; he said and noted that Samina Baig professionally achieved this success.

Security remains tight around PA: Lahore police put the security of the entire city including the Punjab Assembly on high alert on Friday. Full security was provided to all members of the assembly.

More than 1400 officers and officials including 04 SPs, 11 SDPOs, 17 SHOs, 52 upper subordinates, Anti-Riots Force, Elite Force and ladies police personnel were deployed around Punjab Assembly and adjacent areas. Quick Response Force was also on alert to deal with law and order and any emergency situation.

Traffic flow was also ensured on the route during the arrival of MPAs to Punjab Assembly. Dolphin squad, PRU teams patrolled Punjab Assembly building and surrounding areas. Everyone coming to Punjab Assembly was allowed to enter only after thorough checking. Snipers were also deployed on tall buildings around the Punjab Assembly. No unauthorised person or vehicle was allowed to enter the assembly premises.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property of citizens was the first priority of police and no one was allowed to take the law into his hands and disturb the peace of the city.