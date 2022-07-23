PMC acts to regulate aesthetic treatment practices

Islamabad : With medical aesthetic treatments gaining popularity in the country, the regulator PMC has launched an online portal to register aesthetic physicians and surgeons to regulate the practice.

According to Muhammad Umair Khan of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the initiative is meant to protect the interests of patients.

"We recognise that the growing demand of the people to stay healthy and aesthetically pleasing has pushed a significant number of physicians and surgeons into the practice of aesthetic medicine. As patient safety is of paramount importance for us, this practice, like all other medical specialities and practices, needs to be regulated through specific credentialing pathways to enable patients and regulators to be aware of what a particular medical practitioner can and cannot do," he said.

The spokesman for the PMC said a 'credentialing committee' for aesthetic practice had been formed to identify aesthetic procedures that required formal training and qualifications and for medical practitioners to be inducted into separate aesthetic physician and surgeon registers.

He also said a broad-based discussion was held with general medical practitioners engaged in the practice of aesthetic medicine, so the PMC approved the 'credentialing pathways for the practice of aesthetic medicine in Pakistan'.

"Specialists in different fields of medicine such as dermatology, plastic surgery as well as a general medical practitioner and general dental practitioners would be inducted into the respective aesthetic physician and surgeon registers," he said.

Umair Khan said the 'credentialing pathways' provided identification of the procedures that required formal training and qualification to be recognised as an aesthetic physician or aesthetic surgeon.

He also said the 'pathways' provided identification of the Procedures that an aesthetic physician or aesthetic surgeon could perform with specific credentialing pathways.

"The listed procedures and pathways are not exhaustive. The PMC will insistently assess and evaluate additional and new procedures based on the evolution of the aesthetic practice globally to be added from time to time. These constituted pathways are available on our official website," he said.