Safe City cameras being used to monitor traffic jams due to rainwater

Islamabad : The local administration has started using Safe City cameras to identify the areas where traffic gets blocked due to the accumulation of water during rains.

According to the details, the plan to deal with the issues related to the monsoon season has been prepared in consultation with all the relevant authorities and departments.

The police department provides photographs of the areas where the accumulation of rainwater blocks traffic and creates problems for commuters.

It provided pictures of the Tramri Chowk to the Traffic department on Wednesday where vehicular traffic got jammed due to rainwater on the roads. The traffic police immediately responded and cleared the road for the motorists.

It is pertinent to mention here that in case of heavy rain the water usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to recede from roads in the capital city but in some areas, it accumulates on the roads and blocks vehicular traffic for a longer period.

Some of the private housing societies lack proper drainage systems due to which the problem of accumulation of water causes problems for their residents. The local administration has directed these housing societies to take necessary measures to deal with the issue of heavy rains in the monsoon rains.

An official said that Safe City cameras can provide them with pictures and footage from almost every nook and corner of the city so they can be able to keep vigil and rectify the situation where rainwater creates problems in the vehicular traffic.

“It is good to see that each and every department is playing its role to ensure the residents of the city face no problems in the monsoon season. The control rooms are also working round the clock and sharing real-time data with all the stakeholders,” he said.