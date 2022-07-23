‘Curriculum reforms to focus on teacher training’

Islamabad : The Single National Curriculum has been renamed the National Curriculum of Pakistan by the federal education ministry saying the countrywide initiative will focus on teacher training.

While announcing the renaming of the Single National Curriculum programme launched by the last PTI government, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain told a workshop here that there was a need for promoting an inclusive approach to the national curriculum and its implementation.

He said the NCP would be a comprehensive exercise covering all four aspects of a quality curriculum and including standards, textbooks, teacher training and examination reforms.

"There will be a special focus on teacher training without which reforms are incomplete. Most importantly, we will spearhead examination reforms. Our children must move away from rote learning to the concept-based understanding of subjects," he said.

Rana Tanveer said the true vision of education reforms began in the last PML-N government from 2013 to 2018.

He said the development of a national curriculum with consensus to set minimum standards for all public and private schools and seminaries was part of the government's serious efforts to counter violent and extremist trends.

"Our [PML-N's last] government was the first to make the National Curriculum Framework for the country in 2017. The minimum national standards framework document was also released at that time. To ensure progressive and concept-based religious education, a historic Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act was passed in 2017. Pakistan has not had an education policy since 2009. However, it was our government that devised and released a new National Education Policy draft in 2017," he said.

The minister said curriculum reforms should not be forced on provinces.

"The word single [in the curriculum] caused confusion and excluded the diversity education that is an asset to our country’s rich heritage. We are now ready for getting back on track," he said.

Rana Tanveer said the focus of curriculum reforms was on inclusivity, where representation from all sectors was to be ensured.

He said the national curriculum would be made a living document to be consistently updated in light of research findings from schools and international best practices.

"Special focus will be put on issues related to Out of School Children, quality of education at school, tertiary and Higher Education level which mainly includes teachers training, missing facilities, girls’ education, improving adult literacy and accelerated learning programs and last but least the skills education," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain during his visit National Book Foundation (NBF) on Friday appreciated the efforts of its Managing Director for making it a profitable institution in a short span of time.

The minister visited the first National Book Museum established by NBF along with the Managing Director, NBF, Raja Mazhar Hameed.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that NBF has a great and well-maintained book collection.

He appreciated the efforts of Mazhar Hameed and said that the institution has been made profitable in a very short span of time.

He said that visiting the Museum was a wonderful experience and that it holds real treasures.

The minister acknowledged the contribution of NBF and said that Mazhar Hussain through his literary experience has turned this institution around into a vibrant and sustainable organisation.

Rana Tanveer said the NBF has great contributions in preserving and managing historical artefacts and documents.

He said that such institutions play a critical role in preserving the history of the country as well.