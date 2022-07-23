 
Saturday July 23, 2022
Aun Rizvi’s anniversary

July 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The 23rd death anniversary of ex-controller of PTV and social figure Aun Muhammad Rizvi will be observed today (Saturday) at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 11 a.m., says a press release.

