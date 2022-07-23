Ulema urged to maintain peace during Muharram

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Friday urged the ulema (religious scholars) belonging to different schools of thought to demonstrate brotherhood and create religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements, he asked the ulema to extend maximum cooperation with the local administration in the maintenance of peace by keeping their processions in prescribed areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), additional deputy commissioner, and other officials of district administration also participated in the meeting.

DC Memon said ulema should abstain from delivering instigating speeches at mosques, imambargahs, and other religious places and let others spend the Muharram in a peaceful environment.

"Law and order and sanctity of Muharram can remain intact only through mutual cooperation," he remarked.

He instructed the officials of the capital police to ensure foolproof security of Imambargahs, majalis, processions, and other religious programmes during the days of Muharram and keep a strict eye on rioters, miscreants, and those involved in the disturbance of the peace.