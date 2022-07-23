Mian Iftikhar asks govt to cut petrol prices

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday asked the federal government to reduce petroleum prices keeping in view the trend in the international market.

“The petroleum prices have come down in the international market. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should give good news to the masses by announcing a cut in the prices of these products in the country,” said the Awami National Party leader.

He was talking to the media after a jirga at the residence of the party leader Jamal Khan Khattak where Hamid Ali Khan and others were present as well.

Mian Iftikhar said his party would stand by the people even if its allies were in the government, adding masses needed relief.

He came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and accused him of fooling the masses with his ways of politics.

“It is only the ANP which is fighting for the rights of the masses. Imran Khan is in constant contact with the establishment but at the same time giving the impression as if he is the lone struggler in the political field,” said the ANP senior leader.

Mian Iftikhar said it was strange that PTI wins the election all the situation whether Imran is in favour of the establishment or against it and that shows who is patronizing this party.