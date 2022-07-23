Electrocution of schoolchildren: Six teachers convicted of negligence

HARIPUR: A court in Ghazi tehsil on Friday convicted six schoolteachers of negligence that caused the death of two students and injuries to seven others due to electrocution.

According to Khwaja Furqan Faisal Advocate, the routine school assembly was about to commence at the Government Primary School for Boys Aldho in Ghazi on October 22, 2014 when the teachers asked some students to hoist the national flag with an iron rod.

The minor students while hoisting the flag accidently touched the overhead high tension electricity lines, causing the death of a student later identified as Jibran Ali on the spot while eight others sustained burn injuries.

Zahid-ur-Rahman, another injured student, succumbed to burn injuries after three days in the Wah Cantonment Hospital.

During the trial of the case, the heirs of the two deceased schoolboys and six injured reached a compromise with the teachers accused of negligence.

However, Alam Khan, the father of Zain Ali, the student who lost a hand in the incident, refused to forgive the accused and decided to contest the case. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Wajid Ali, pronounced the judgement on Friday, convicting the six teachers of negligence.

The convicted teachers were identified as Muhammad Ajmal, Rifaqat Ali, Akhtar Ali Shah, Babar Ali Shah, Muhammad Irfan and Naveed Ali. The court held the convicted teachers liable to pay Arsh amounting to Rs4.26 million equal to Diyat in lumpsum to the student Zain Ali.

The convicted teachers, who were on bail, were arrested from the courtroom and sent to Haripur jail till the payment of the amount of Arsh. The court acquitted two linemen of Pesco.