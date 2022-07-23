Cop house attacked

JAMRUD: The house of a policeman was attacked with rockets in Nai Abadi area of the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district, official sources said on Friday.
According to police, the house of policeman Nafis Afridi was attacked with rockets in the Nai Abadi village of Jamrud Thursday night. However, there was no loss of life. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
