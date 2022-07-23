Managers of eight filling stations arrested

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Friday arrested managers of eight filling stations for tampering with the gauge and defrauding the customers.
Officials said that the filling stations were being monitored daily to ensure proper and quality fuel to the customers. The raids were conducted on the filling stations on Warsak Road, Regi, Hayatabad, Ring Road and Grand Trunk Road.
During the checking, the officials found that eight filling stations had tampered with the gauges. The managers of these filling stations were arrested and cases were registered against them.
