Police clueless about 2 young girls killers

PESHAWAR: Though some suspects have been held who are being questioned, the police investigators are still clueless about the killers of two young girls and the rapists of others who were attacked in recent weeks.

The News learnt that the investigators were waiting for the results of the DNA test of a suspect as well as medical reports of the victims. One of the suspects was said to be acting abnormally at times.

The few incidents of attacks on children that happened within a few days have left people worried. An 11-year-old girl Mahnoor was found murdered at the Railway Quarters while another girl Hiba, 7, was killed near a mosque in Kali Bari, Saddar Bazaar during the current month.

Also, a five-year-old girl was assaulted in a building within the limits of Gulbarg Police Station.

There were other incidents in recent months in which young boys and girls were assaulted by the culprits.

Not only locals but even politicians expressed concern after a series of such incidents. The chief minister directed the police chief to go after the culprits and arrest them.

Police said they had formed special teams to investigate the incident while DNA samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory.