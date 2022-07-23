Over 6,000 litres of substandard beverages seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) seized

over 6000 litres of fake beverages from a processing unit during a raid in the Bara Banda area of Nowshera on Friday.

The Food Safety team during the crackdown confiscated the stock and sealed the processing unit, said a communique, adding, the action was taken on the direction of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan. It said 350 kilograms of mislabeled packing material have also been confiscated from the premises.

In addition, the Food Safety team confiscated over three kilograms of expired chemicals, which were being used in the production of the beverages. The statement added that over 50 kilogram of stickers had also been recovered from the unit, the produced stickers were on names of various brands. Over 500 kilogram of mislabeled and substandard sweets were also confiscated from the unit.